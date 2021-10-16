Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $298.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $266.92. The stock had a trading volume of 430,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.51 and its 200-day moving average is $227.87. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.