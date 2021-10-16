Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 262,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

