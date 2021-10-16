Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Novozymes A/S’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.