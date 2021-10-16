Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Resources Connection worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 289,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,805. The firm has a market cap of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

