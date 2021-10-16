Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 114,515 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 154,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 43.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

