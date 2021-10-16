Reviewing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 15.66 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -25.58 Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.74 -$43.16 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gulfport Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.64%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.