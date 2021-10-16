Reviewing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get International Money Express alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Money Express and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

International Money Express currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.54%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $172.33, indicating a potential upside of 81.46%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than International Money Express.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.17% 46.39% 16.95% Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.84 $33.78 million $1.02 16.68 Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.21 -$162.12 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Summary

International Money Express beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.