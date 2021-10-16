Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $110,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

REXR opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

