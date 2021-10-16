Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 6,046.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 190,301 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,153,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 148,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $567.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

