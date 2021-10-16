Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

The stock has a market cap of £81.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,213.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,743.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

