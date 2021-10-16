Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Rise has a market capitalization of $859,030.32 and $210.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00024814 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 186,727,523 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

