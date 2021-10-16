Robert K. Burgess Sells 10,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $218.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The stock has a market cap of $544.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.56 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
