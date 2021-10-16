Robert K. Burgess Sells 10,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $218.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The stock has a market cap of $544.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.56 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

