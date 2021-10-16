Robert L. Bass Sells 5,823 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.09.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

