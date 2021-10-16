Robust Token Price Hits $42.26 on Top Exchanges (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Robust Token has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.48 million and $33,889.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $42.26 or 0.00070018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00110406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.89 or 0.99700119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.57 or 0.06348398 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,579 coins and its circulating supply is 34,929 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

