Rope ($ROPE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $133.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market cap of $302,838.58 and approximately $133.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $10.82 or 0.00017725 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00109302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.39 or 1.00146607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.27 or 0.06231188 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

