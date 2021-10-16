Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $467.09 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.