RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

RMBL opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

