Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Decreased by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210,920 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for 4.7% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.48% of Ryanair worth $116,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $13,878,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 0.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,253. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $79.24 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.97.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

