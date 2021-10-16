Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Lowered to GBX 195

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBRE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Agricole lowered their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 196.24 ($2.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £490.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.37. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 5,210 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($12,933.11). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Insiders bought a total of 15,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,289 in the last 90 days.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.