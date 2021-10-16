Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Lowered to GBX 195

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SBRE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Agricole lowered their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday.
LON:SBRE opened at GBX 196.24 ($2.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £490.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.37. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79).
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
