Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $12.56 million and $1.67 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

