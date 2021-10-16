Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Christopher J. Henderson Sells 3,100 Shares

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $11,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Research analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

