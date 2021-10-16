salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $292.87. The company has a market cap of $285.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,460,681. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.