salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $288.32

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $288.32 and last traded at $288.32, with a volume of 31549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

The company has a market cap of $285.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,460,681 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

