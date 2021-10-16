Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

