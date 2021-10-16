Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

