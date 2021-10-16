Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SARTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$692.75 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $359.05 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $768.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
