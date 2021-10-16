Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.33 ($173.33).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU opened at €144.28 ($169.74) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €149.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €139.36. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.