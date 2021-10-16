Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,576.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,704.17 ($48.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,890 ($50.82) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,681.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,613.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

