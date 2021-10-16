Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 863,938 shares.The stock last traded at $35.37 and had previously closed at $34.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -34.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $9,946,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 2,584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,213 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 200,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

