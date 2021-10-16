Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$44.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$15.81 and a 52-week high of C$36.50. The company has a market cap of C$19.26 billion and a PE ratio of 115.43.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.