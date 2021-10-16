Scotiabank Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

