Scotiabank Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$6.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

