Scotiabank Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

