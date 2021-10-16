Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.