Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.63.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

