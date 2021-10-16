SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Up 53.4% in September

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 339,200 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

