Seeyond Acquires 5,558 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 210.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

