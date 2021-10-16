Seeyond Boosts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

