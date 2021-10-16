Seeyond Decreases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Seeyond reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 61.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

