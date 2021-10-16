Seeyond Has $539,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,297,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

