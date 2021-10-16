Seeyond Sells 1,155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Carvana were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $2,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $20,094,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,157 shares of company stock valued at $235,887,356. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $287.06 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.36 and a 200 day moving average of $300.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

