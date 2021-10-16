Seeyond Sells 731 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Seeyond lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Moderna were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $324.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,379,955. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

