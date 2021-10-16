Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $9,633,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Select Bancorp by 2,469.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 339,839 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,909,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,725,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.