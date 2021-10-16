Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.60. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 3,205 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $491.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 689,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.