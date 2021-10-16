Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,424 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

