Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Up 121.1% in September

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the September 15th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $233.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,262,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNSE. decreased their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

