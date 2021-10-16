Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

NYSE SXT opened at $96.21 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

