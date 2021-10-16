SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,923 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CVCO opened at $229.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.81. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.93 and a 1 year high of $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

