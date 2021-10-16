SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,650 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth about $7,137,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 694.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 273.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 174.71 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

