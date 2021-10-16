SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 54.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after buying an additional 299,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after buying an additional 1,358,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

